Train bridge over Yakima River between Prosser, Benton City catches on fire

Erin Robinson by Monica Petruzzelli

Credit: Dennis Homan

PROSSER, Wash. – The railroad bridge between Prosser and Benton City caught on fire overnight.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, crews were hard at work trying to control the fire on the train bridge over the Yakima River near Gibbon Road.

This comes as fires have been threatening structures in the Prosser area. We know at least one home has been destroyed.

4 News Now sister station KAPP-KVEW has reached out to officials to learn more about their progress on the blaze.

