Traffic deaths are up nationwide. It’s happening in Spokane, too

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Getting where you need to go should be easy and safe, but trends on the road are not heading in the right direction.

Spokane Police say deaths on the road hit a new high last year as 25 people lost their lives in crashes.

Nationwide, it’s also an epidemic. The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing million of dollars to combat the issue. You can read more about the plan and investment HERE.

President Joe Biden launched the “Safe System Approach,” which works to prevent crashes and if they do happen, minimize deaths.

Local first responders say nearly all of the crashes they respond to could have been prevented.

Even if people are using hands-free devices, the biggest red flag is being distracted. That is why they say drivers and pedestrians can all play a part to prevent deaths.

“You never think it’s going to be you until it is,” said Lou Albertini.

Albertini was in a car crash in October. Her car was totaled while she was driving to school.

“I’m going to take this as a lesson and I’m going to learn from it, and I’m definitely going to drive a lot more carefully,” she said.

Fortunately, Albertini survived and can learn from the experience, but others are not so fortunate.

“The fact that we lost 25 last year is something that we really strive, we want to drive that number down,” said Corporal Nick Briggs.

Nationwide, the number of deaths is rising. Traffic fatalities rose 12 percent in just a year; that is the largest single-year spike since 2006.

“As a trend, we’re following the national trend of more accidents,” said Jeff Smetzler, a firefighter and paramedic with the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

So, what’s causing those crashes?

More drivers are driving under the influence. This includes new data that shows the proportion of drivers testing positive for opioids has nearly doubled since mid-March of 2020.

“There’s always been issues with drivers being altered, as far as intoxication, be it drugs or alcohol,” Smetzler said.

The relationship between drivers and pedestrians also needs to improve.

Pedestrians should not assume they have the right of way and should always check, then check again before crossing.

Drivers should always be prepared for someone abruptly darting into the road. They should slow down in pedestrian zones and pay extra attention in dimly lit areas for people on the sidewalks.

In an effort to keep people safe, Spokane Police just expanded their traffic division. They now have four officers specifically working on traffic concerns.

They will be looking for people speeding in school zones and cracking down on people driving while on the phone.

