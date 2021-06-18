Traffic Alert: Trailer carrying liquid asphalt rolled on 395 south of Ritzville

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck, Matthew Kincanon

WSDOT Rolled over trailer spilling liquid asphalt

LIND, Wash – Crews are cleaning up a scene where a trailer carrying liquid asphalt rolled over on Hwy 395 between Tri-Cities and Ritzville, shutting down the highway.

The accident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon in the northbound lanes at mile post 78.

It’s three miles north of a similar accident Thursday, but in the opposite direction.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the roadway should be fully open within a couple hours. The state recommends drivers detour using SR 26 east to SR 21 north, then rejoin 395.

