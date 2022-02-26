Trading the sunshine for warmer, wetter weather this weekend – Kris

You have one more day to bask in the sunshine under bright blue skies and in BONE CHILLING temperatures. That’s the draw-back to this sunny weather: clear skies lead to very cold mornings. Saturday will start out, once again, in the single digits and low double digits. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. That’s still below average, but at least we’ll climb above freezing for the first time in five days.

The clouds will increase Saturday evening, with a chance of snow developing overnight Saturday into Sunday. We will get a quick break in the wet weather Sunday mid-morning with more snow, possibly mixed with rain moving in Sunday afternoon and evening.

The wet weather will continue through the workweek. Expect a parade of storm systems brining mountain snow and valley rain at least through Thursday.