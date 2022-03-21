Tracy Lynn Skavland

by Obituaries

Tracy Lynn Skavland, 43, lifelong resident of Kellogg, ID, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and friend, passed away on March 18, 2022 at her home in Kellogg. Tracy was born on May 8, 1978 in Kellogg, ID, a daughter of Ronald Wells Simmons and Deanna Orsburn.

Tracy attended local schools and graduated from Kellogg High School. After graduation, Tracy worked at Tesh, Inc., Comfort Keepers, and the Kellogg School District. She later went on to start her own cleaning service. She married Bret Skavland on August 2, 2016.

She loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping, berry picking, and going Jeeping. Tracy dedicated her life to her family and loved spending time with her kids.

Tracy is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Wells Simmons.

Survivors include her husband, Bret Skavland, of Kellogg,; two sons, Brandon Meligan and Cody Skavland, both of Kellogg; her mother, Deann Orsburn of Priest River, ID; two brothers, Josh Simmons of Havre, MT and Jonathan Simmons of Priest River, ID; two sisters, Stephanie Cash of Post Falls, ID, and Sky Simmons of Post Falls, ID; grandmother, Kathy Orsburn of Pinehurst, ID; mother-in-law, Mary (Butch) Jacobson of Mullan; Tracy’s second mother, Carol Noordam of Mullan, ID; and Tracy’s canine companion, Boomer.

A celebration of Tracy’s life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 1:00 PM, at the Morning Club in Mullan, ID. Memories of Tracy and messages of condolence may be sent to her family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Skavland family with arrangements.

