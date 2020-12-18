Tractor-trailer hits pedestrian bridge, I-90 off-ramp to SR 195 will be blocked for hours
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The eastbound I-90 off-ramp to State Route 195 is blocked due to a crash and will be closed for several hours.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said a tractor trailer was over-height and struck the pedestrian overcrossing at the Fish Lake trail. The crash caused it to tip on its side.
No one was injured in the crash.
