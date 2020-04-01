Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and it can be difficult to keep tabs on the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths in different parts of the Inland Northwest.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown that will be updated as local health districts report their cases.

Washington:

Adams:

  • Cases: 7
  • Deaths: 0

Asotin:

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Ferry:

  • Cases: 1
  • Deaths: 0

Garfield:

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Grant:

  • Cases: 69
  • Deaths: 1
  • Hospitalizations: 6

Lincoln:

  • Cases:
  • Deaths:

Okanogan:

  • Cases:
  • Deaths:

Pend Oreille:

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Spokane:

  • Cases: 165
  • Deaths: 5
  • Hospitalizations: 15

Stevens:

  • Cases: 4
  • Deaths: 0

Whitman:

  • Cases: 10
  • Deaths: 0

Idaho

Benewah

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Bonner

  • Cases: 1
  • Deaths: 0

Boundary:

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Clearwater:

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Idaho:

  • Cases: 1
  • Deaths: 0

Kootenai:

  • Cases: 31
  • Deaths: 0

Latah:

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Lewis:

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Nez Perce:

  • Cases: 9
  • Deaths: 2

Shoshone: 

  • Cases: 0
  • Deaths: 0

Coronavirus Cases Across the Country:

Coronavirus Cases Across the World:

