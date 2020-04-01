Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and it can be difficult to keep tabs on the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths in different parts of the Inland Northwest.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown that will be updated as local health districts report their cases.

Washington:

Adams:

Cases: 7

Deaths: 0

Asotin:

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Ferry:

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Garfield:

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Grant:

Cases: 69

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 6

Lincoln:

Cases:

Deaths:

Okanogan:

Cases:

Deaths:

Pend Oreille:

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Spokane:

Cases: 165

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 15

Stevens:

Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Whitman:

Cases: 10

Deaths: 0

Idaho

Benewah

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Bonner

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Boundary:

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Clearwater:

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Idaho:

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Kootenai:

Cases: 31

Deaths: 0

Latah:

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Lewis:

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Nez Perce:

Cases: 9

Deaths: 2

Shoshone:

Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

