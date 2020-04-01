Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and it can be difficult to keep tabs on the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths in different parts of the Inland Northwest.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown that will be updated as local health districts report their cases.
Washington:
Adams:
- Cases: 7
- Deaths: 0
Asotin:
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
Ferry:
- Cases: 1
- Deaths: 0
Garfield:
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
Grant:
- Cases: 69
- Deaths: 1
- Hospitalizations: 6
Lincoln:
- Cases:
- Deaths:
Okanogan:
- Cases:
- Deaths:
Pend Oreille:
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
Spokane:
- Cases: 165
- Deaths: 5
- Hospitalizations: 15
Stevens:
- Cases: 4
- Deaths: 0
Whitman:
- Cases: 10
- Deaths: 0
Idaho
Benewah
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
Bonner
- Cases: 1
- Deaths: 0
Boundary:
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
Clearwater:
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
Idaho:
- Cases: 1
- Deaths: 0
Kootenai:
- Cases: 31
- Deaths: 0
Latah:
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
Lewis:
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
Nez Perce:
- Cases: 9
- Deaths: 2
Shoshone:
- Cases: 0
- Deaths: 0
