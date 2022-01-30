Track the WA legislature that matters most in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — For 2022, we wanted to help you track the policies that matter most to you.

Feb. 15 is the deadline for this legislative session’s policy bills to pass out of their house of origin. Bills related to the budget do not have a deadline, so even if a bill appears dead, it could come back to life later, if lawmakers decide it’s tied to the budget. Here’s the complete legislative deadline calendar .

Here are some answers to commonly asked legislative questions:

How long is the session?

Feb. 15, 2022 is the deadline for this legislative session’s policy bills to pass out of their house of origin. The session ends Mar. 10. Fun fact: Even years are “short sessions” — 60 days. Odd years are “long sessions,” which last 105 days.

How do I find my lawmakers and contact them?

The pandemic upended plans for in-person constituent meetings so not every lawmaker will see you in the flesh. But you can still email, call or Zoom with your lawmaker. You can find every legislator’s contact information to schedule a meeting here. If you have no idea which legislative district you live in or who your lawmakers are — each district has two representatives and one senator — this map and the “district finder” will help.

How do I find out what’s happening on a given day?

Get familiar with the Washington State Legislature’s website. The main page lists the day’s schedule, including hearings and floor sessions.

How do I testify?

Omicron upended plans to hold the session in person but if you want to testify for or against a piece of legislation, you can still do so virtually. First, figure out of the bill originates and register to testify with the appropriate House or Senate committee. They also have House and Senate tip sheets to help you navigate the tech. You can also submit written testimony. Remote testimony registration closes one hour before the hearing’s listed start time.

Where do I learn about each bill?

The Legislature has a Bill Information page. The more you already know about the bill, the easier it will be to find. Here are some tips:

Search for bills by topic, by sponsor, by date of introduction and, of course, by bill number, if you already know it. All numbers for bills in the House of Representatives start with “HB,” and all numbers for those in the Senate start with “SB.”

Warning: Bill names and topic descriptions are often cryptic, so you may need to use your detective skills to find a specific bill. The bill numbers are listed on committee agendas, so if you know a bill is going to be heard soon, scan the committee agenda. If you can’t find a bill, call the committee staff listed on the committee page or call your lawmaker’s office for help. They are public employees, which means they work for you and will be glad to help.

Once you find the bill page you’re interested in, you can see which committee the bill has been referred to, a detailed history of its progress and its current status in the Legislature. You can also click “comment on this bill” on the right to submit written comments to legislators.

The actual text of the bill isn’t always the best way to gain an understanding of its content and intent, but other documents on this page can help, including the “bill analysis” under “bill reports.”

How do I find out about committee meetings?

Start at this hub page. From there, choose a category and you’ll find schedules, agendas and documents for House and Senate committees. Committee pages also list which lawmakers serve on the committee, who staffs the committee and how to reach them.

