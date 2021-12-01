Tracey H. Rinaldi

by Obituaries

Tracey H. Rinaldi (51) resident of Plummer, ID passed away at his home on November 25, 2021. He was born on February 14, 1970, in Whittier, CA. Tracey grew up in Santa Fe Springs and Hemet, CA on his grandparent’s ranch and pig farm. He attended Santa Fe High School; at this time, he met his high school sweetheart Paula Hart. On January 16, 1990, Tracey married Paula in Las Vegas. They had their son Tracey and made their home in Hemet, CA. The family spent 18 years in Hemet, and Tracey was a well-known knife maker. He became so well known, he wasn’t sure how to manage his fame and publicity, so he decided to step out of the limelight. In 2009 the family moved onto property they purchased 10 years prior near Plummer, ID. Tracey fell in love with North Idaho and instantly took to the community of Plummer. He met several friends and enjoyed making his rounds through town. He also enjoyed shooting guns, riding his quad, listening to music, and being with his friends and family. Tracey is survived by his wife Paula at their home in Plummer, son Tracey and Brittane of Spokane, WA, mother Peggy Pawlowicz of Plummer, ID, brothers Corey Lowe of Worley, ID and Billy Lowe of California, Luke and Kimberly Swenson who treated him like a brother, 1 grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, and his good friends the Cuthbert family. He is preceded in death by his father.

