Toys for Tots of Spokane helping families with Christmas presents through toy pick-up

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — For families that may be struggling to buy Christmas presents this year, Toys for Tots of Spokane wants to help.

Because of COVID-19, the usual toy distribution has become a toy pick-up and there’s still time for families to sign up.

Nearly 1,000 orders have already been made ready for families to pick up at the Toys for Tots warehouse — which is actually at the closed White Elephant store in Spokane Valley this year.

You can go on the Toys for Tots of Spokane website right now to see if you qualify for an order of toys for your kids.

If you qualify, you should get a confirmation email followed by an approval.

Then, within a few days of receiving your approval email, you will get an email with your order number.

This email will also contain instructions for pick-up.

Sign up before Monday, Dec. 14 to make sure your kids have something under the tree this year!

