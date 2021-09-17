Toxic blue-green algae reported at Newman Lake

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash.– The Spokane Regional Health District has a warning for people in the area: Stay out of Newman Lake.

That’s because a harmful algae alert has been issued for it. Test results taken this week showed the body of water had potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.

The good news is nobody has reported themselves of their animals getting sick, according to the health department. Per Washington State Department of Health’s Recreational Guidelines, Spokane County and SRHD strongly advise that recreation at Newman Lake stop until further notice.

County health leaders said water quality will continue weekly to see if the algae bloom is still present.

There will be signs around the lake that will be updated once toxicity levels are within acceptable limits. Test results can also be found here.

For anyone who chooses to eat fish from the lake, it is recommended that they remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking, since toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues

“We are lucky to have so many beautiful lakes and rivers to enjoy in our area,” states Mike LaScuola, SRHD environmental health specialist. “We just want to make sure that everybody is prepared to choose the safest location and avoid any risks to themselves, loved ones, and pets.”

More information on algae blooms can be found on the Spokane Regional Health District’s website.

