Toxic algae blooms found at Nez Perce County lake

by Matthew Kincanon

Panhandle Health District

LEWISTON, Idaho — More blue-green algae has been found and this time it’s at a Nez Perce County lake.

Public Health – Idaho North Central District issued a health advisory on Thursday, warning people about the toxic algae cyanobacteria at Mann Lake. They said it can release toxins into the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock.

The blooms are generally green, or blue-green, and may form thick mats along shorelines. They may look like pea soup and can have an unpleasant odor or stench.

Mann Lake will be closed for recreational activities because of the algae.

Public Health said people should take the following precautions where the toxic blooms are present:

Do not drink the affected water.

Stay out of the affected water. Swimming, wading or similar acitivities should be avoided.

Fish should be cleaned and rinsed with clean water. Only the fillet portion can be eaten. All other parts should be thrown away.

Pets and livestock are vulnerable to the algae and should stay out of water where blooms are visible. Pets and livestock can be exposed to cyanobacteria and their toxins through drinking, swimming, or selfgrooming by licking their wet fur or paws. A reaction will likely require immediate veterinary attention.

Do not let pets eat dried algae.

If affected water contacts skin or pet fur, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Areas where algae can be seen should be avoided.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, skin irritation, allergic responses, liver damage, or neurotoxic reactions such as tingling fingers and toes. Anyone who has should seek medical attention. Boiling or filtering water will not remove cyanotoxins.

