Townsend drills buzzer-beater to lift short-handed Gonzaga women to WCC title

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The number one seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs woke up with six players dealing with the stomach flu, then went to the wire with the number two seeded BYU Cougars in a 43-42 win in the WCC Championship game Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs inbounded the ball down one with 0.6 seconds remaining when Jill Townsend hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Zags the win.

Yvonne Ejim averaging just 3.4 points per game this season stepped up and led the Zags in scoring with 13.

Gonzaga wins the WCC tournament and the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament

