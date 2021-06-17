Touchmark residents enjoyed outdoor slip ‘n slide for a good cause

SPOKANE, Wash. — Residents at Touchmark on South Hill were slipping and sliding for a good cause today.

Retirees hopped on inner tubes and raced down a slip ‘n slide to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

“I did slip ‘n slide with my kids and my grandkids and great grandkids because they’re kind of young yet, but I did it with them,” said Peggy Williams.

WATCH: 87-year-old Joyce goes flying down a slip 'n slide at Touchmark on the South Hill! The retirement community is holding a fundraiser for Alzheimer's research and residents are having a blast outside. pic.twitter.com/62Ty36viLv — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) June 17, 2021

Peggy went down the slide after her husband, Dave. They’ve been married for 45 years.

The event was pushed back to Thursday due to this week’s inclement weather, but was part of a weeklong series leading up to summer solstice, June 20—the longest day of the year, symbolizing the day with the most light pushing back against the darkness of Alzheimer’s, the retirement home says.

“This is part of our celebration of the ‘Longest Day’ — that’s an Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser and the day is normally held on the summer solstice on June 20th,” said Brittany Holden, Touchmark on South Hill.

