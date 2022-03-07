Totally Tubular Tuesdays are back at the Garland Theater

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Don’t miss your opportunity to catch some legendary films at the Garland Theater!

Every upcoming Tuesday is now Tubular Tuesday for the Garland Theater, showcasing lots of cult classic movies that many know and love.

Here’s the Tubular Tuesday schedule:

March 8 – The Neverending Story

March 15 – Full Metal Jacket

March 22 – Shawshank Redemption

March 29 – Steel Magnolias

April 5 – Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

April 12 – Starship Troopers

April 19 – Monty Python and the Holy Grail

April 26 – Twister

May 3 – Space Jam

May 10 – Watchmen

May 17 – Blade Runner

May 24 – The Hangover

May 31 – Bad Boys

Totally Tubular Tuesdays lasts until June. Tickets for each show cost $2.50, and you can buy tickets online here. They also sell year passes for $75.

But be quick to grab your seats, they tend to sell out fast!

