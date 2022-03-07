Totally Tubular Tuesdays are back at the Garland Theater
SPOKANE, Wash. — Don’t miss your opportunity to catch some legendary films at the Garland Theater!
Every upcoming Tuesday is now Tubular Tuesday for the Garland Theater, showcasing lots of cult classic movies that many know and love.
Here’s the Tubular Tuesday schedule:
- March 8 – The Neverending Story
- March 15 – Full Metal Jacket
- March 22 – Shawshank Redemption
- March 29 – Steel Magnolias
- April 5 – Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
- April 12 – Starship Troopers
- April 19 – Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- April 26 – Twister
- May 3 – Space Jam
- May 10 – Watchmen
- May 17 – Blade Runner
- May 24 – The Hangover
- May 31 – Bad Boys
Totally Tubular Tuesdays lasts until June. Tickets for each show cost $2.50, and you can buy tickets online here. They also sell year passes for $75.
But be quick to grab your seats, they tend to sell out fast!
