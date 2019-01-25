Top stories to start your Thursday morning

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

In today’s Morning Sprint: Spokane police say the man officers shot and killed yesterday was approaching them with a knife. The senate will vote on dueling bills to reopen the government today, but they are both expected to fail. And some flour is being recalled for salmonella fears.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.