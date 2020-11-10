Top of delivery truck shaved off when trying to pass under Fish Lake trestle

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The top of a delivery truck was completely shaved off when the driver tried to pass under a trestle in southwest Spokane.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon underneath the Fish Lake trestle at 16th and Highway 195, and involved a Walker’s Furniture truck.

The truck has been moved to the side of the road and is not causing any traffic delays.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.