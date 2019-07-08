Top headlines to start your Monday morning

Welcome to a new week! Temperatures today will be in the high-70s but the rest of the week is looking like it will be full of 80s.

Here’s what you should know to start your Monday:

A legal battle for the World Cup champs

The U.S. Women’s National Team wrapped up an impressive World Cup performance with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands yesterday, to take home the U.S.’s fourth World Cup title and this team’s second straight. But now, Team U.S.A. will take their fight into the courtroom. The team is in a legal battle for equal pay and treatment from the United States Soccer Federation. A spokesperson from U.S. Soccer said last month that the women’s team and the federation had agreed to start mediation after the World Cup.

Woman shot in north Spokane dies at the hospital

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in north Spokane which killed a woman last night. Investigators said it was around 4:30 p.m. when someone in a red truck or SUV shot into another car on Wandermere Rd., and hit the woman who was driving. She was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators are still looking for a suspect.

A record-high approval rating

According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, President Donald Trump has a record-high approval rating. The data shows 44% of Americans approve of his overall job performance, with more than 50% agreeing that he’s handling the economy well.

