Too good to last: sunshine, blue skies and temperatures in the 70s & 80s. -Kris

Beautiful Fall weather we’ve been having! But really, it’s more like early July or late August weather. We’ve have been talking a lot about the cool, wet transition starting this weekend, but in the meantime, unseasonable warmth is going to continue for another amazing day. Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures up around 80 degrees. That’s about 15 degrees above average.

Warm and dry weather will continue through Friday, however, temperatures will cool just a little heading toward the weekend. The big changes start Saturday. Expect about a 20-degree drop in temperatures along with wetter and breezy weather. High elevation snow is even a possibility Saturday night. We might get a break from the showers during the day on Sunday, with more cool, unsettled weather next workweek.