Tony Henry Harrah

by Obituaries

Tony Henry Harrah, 81, of Kellogg, ID, passed away on September 14, 2021 at Mountain Valley of Cascadia in Kellogg. Tony was born on November 23, 1939 in Miami, AZ, a son of the late Sterling Henry and Audrey Chapman Henry.

After graduation high school, Tony joined the US Navy. He later settled in Las Vegas, NV where he worked in construction and as a bartender for 26 years. Tony then moved to the Silver Valley and was a driver for Dave Smith Motors.

Tony was an avid sports fan and cheered on his favorite teams including the Raiders, Dodgers, Lakers, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing. Tony loved his dogs and liked to go camping and 4-wheeling in the mountains.

Survivors include his significant other, Dorothy Davis of Kellogg,, ID, and her children, Heather James of Kingston, ID, and Darrin Davis of Cataldo, ID; and a step-brother, John Harrah of Coeur d’Alene, ID.

In keeping with Tony’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Memories of Tony and messages of condolence may be sent to his family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting with arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.