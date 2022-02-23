Tony Gene Sauer

by Obituaries

Tony Gene Sauer, 52, of Williston, North Dakota (formerly of the Silver Valley), passed away February 19, 2022 from complications of cancer. He was born April 10, 1969 in Silverton, Idaho; Tony was the son of Ron and Sherry Sauer.

Tony attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School.

Tony had worked for Ron Sauer Trucking of Smelterville and Carousel Gas and Tire of Pinehurst. He had also worked in various mines, with his last employer being Nevada Gold Mines.

Tony loved and enjoyed spending time with his boys and grandchildren, fishing, and he loved his morning breakfast and trips to the casino with his best friend, Scotty. He was also a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan.

Tony is survived by his two sons Joseph Sauer (Dani Havelka) of Williston, North Dakota and Hayden Sauer (Jamie) also of Williston; his grandchildren River, Diesel, Bentley, Kobie and Kayde; brothers and sisters Denny Sauer (Shannon) of Enaville, Rocky Sauer (Diane) of Osburn, Mark Sauer (Kathy) of Enaville, Shelly Sauer-Jardin of Dallas, Texas, Bob Stallsworth (Linda) of Athol, Don Stallsworth of Smelterville, Adele Maxon of Smelterville, Veronica Wuolle (Dave) of Cataldo, Dusty Sauer (Brenda) of Pinehurst and Karen Malcolm of Pendleton, Oregon; Tony is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to name. He was preceded in death by his parents Ron and Mary Sauer and Sherry and Raymond Eagle, Aunt Dale, one brother Brett Sauer, one nephew Skyler Sauer and numerous other family members.

A Celebration of Tony’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

Special thanks to life-long friends Scotty and Cass Bumgardner and Jerry Stem of Idaho, TahraRuah and Bertha Zataray of Nevada and Joe and Lori Dunn.

You may share your special memories of Tony with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

