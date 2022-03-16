Tommie Lee Casteel

by Obituaries

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and friend, Tommie Lee Casteel, 77, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away March 12, 2022 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born on February 10, 1945 in Kingsport, Tennessee; Tommie was the son of Charles and Margie (Fogleman) Casteel.

The family moved to the Silver Valley in 1956 from Coeburn, Virginia. Tommie proudly served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged on October 2, 1969.

Tommie married Sharon Campbell on May 25, 1985 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Tommie had worked at various mines in the Silver Valley including the Galena, Bunker Hill Mining Company, the Sunshine Mining Company, the Canyon Silver and Bitco Mining Supply Company. He then owned and operated a long-haul trucking company of which he drove long haul for thirty-eight years. And lastly, Tommie worked for Zanetti Brothers; he then retired.

Tommie loved working with wood and building furniture. He also enjoyed working on old cars, hiking, fishing and hunting.

Tommie is survived by his wife of thirty-six years Sharon Casteel; one son Timmie Casteel; two grandsons Dillion Casteel and Steven Casteel; his mother Margie Casteel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tommie was preceded in death by his father Charles Casteel, his brother Larry Casteel, his sister Judy Reid, his youngest son Bill Casteel and a grandson Tommy Lee Casteel.

Private Family Graveside services will be held at the Rose Lake Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Silver Wood Village, P.O. Box 358, Silverton, Idaho 83867.

You may share your memories of Tommie with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.