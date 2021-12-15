John Thomas Pugh “Tom” (70) lifelong resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on December 2, 2021, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. He was born to John E. “Jack” Pugh and Marjorie (Hamlin) Pugh on June 17, 1951, in St. Maries, ID. Tom attended Heyburn Elementary, St. Maries Junior High, and St. Maries High School graduating with the class of 1969. Following high school, Tom went right to work in the woods. He had many talents and was diverse in the woods, driving logging truck, building roads, and running equipment. His last job was hauling chips for Jack Buell Trucking until his retirement. Tom was a diligent worker and was always willing to help out family and friends. In April 1974 Tom married Kelly Barden at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in St. Maries. God blessed their marriage with two children: a daughter Nicole in June 1977 and a son John in April 1980. Being a father and a grandpa brought a lot of love, enrichment, and enjoyment to Tom’s life. The couple were divorced in 2005. Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, four-wheeling, camping, ice fishing, and wood working. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in the woods. Tom had the “gift of gab” and enjoyed conversation with anyone. Tom is survived by his children Nicole (Kurt) Witten and John Pugh (Christy) both of St. Maries, ID; sisters Hazel (Bill) Cady of Kooskia, ID, Maggie (Jim) Nichols of St. Maries, ID, Shasta (Steve) Burns of St. Maries, ID; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father. Tom’s wishes were to not have a funeral, but a celebration of his life will be held at a later time next year. Tom’s family would like to express their appreciation to all of the friends who visited him during his last days. Your kindness, love, and support will always be appreciated. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller Hospice House, 2290 W Prairie Ave, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.