Tom Brady announces he’s coming out of retirement for 23rd season
TAMPA BAY, Florida — Tom Brady is coming back for his 23rd season in the NFL.
About two months after he announced his retirement, the 44-year-old quarterback announced on Twitter that he’s not calling it quits yet.
He said he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.
Brady, who many consider as the greatest quarterback of all time, won his seventh Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2021.
The announcement comes after a meeting between Brady and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo asked Brady is he’s done for good, which Brady replied with some uncertainty.
