Tom Brady announces he’s coming out of retirement for 23rd season

by Will Wixey

Mark LoMoglio

TAMPA BAY, Florida — Tom Brady is coming back for his 23rd season in the NFL.

About two months after he announced his retirement, the 44-year-old quarterback announced on Twitter that he’s not calling it quits yet.

He said he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady, who many consider as the greatest quarterback of all time, won his seventh Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2021.

The announcement comes after a meeting between Brady and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo asked Brady is he’s done for good, which Brady replied with some uncertainty.

@gregauman In this video, Cristiano asks Brady, “You’re finished, right?” Brady replies with what sounds like, “That’s what I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/cL4XyF7H7u — The Athlete Show (@TheAthleteShow) March 13, 2022

