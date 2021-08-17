Toetly Fire on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation now 35-percent contained

by Erin Robinson

PLUMMER, Idaho — The Toetly Fire on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation has burned just over a square mile between Sunny Slopes Road and Ellis Lane.

The wildfire is 35-percent contained, with crews focusing on securing structures and keeping flames away from Highway 5. No evacuations have been issued.

Heyburn State Park workers said they plan on re-opening Chatcolet Road Thursday morning. They ask visitors to use caution, stay alert and be considerate of any emergency personnel they come across. The Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes will stay closed on the west side so that crews can use the path for work.

The Coeur d’Alene Tribe issued a call for donations that will go directly to crews battling the fire. They are in need of water, Gatorade and Powerade. Granola, protein bars and fruits are also welcome.

