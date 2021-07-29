A Heat Advisory is in effect as triple digit temperatures move in – Mark

Today will be sunny, hot and hazy. High temperatures will reach 96 degrees by dinnertime.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, July 29:

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Saturday night.

High temperatures will take over the entire state today.

High pressure and heat is building in with near record highs expected Friday and Saturday. A Heat Advisory is in effect now until Saturday night. Expect cooler temperatures with possible showers Sunday.