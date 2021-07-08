Today warms to 90 but the nights cool to the low 60s – Mark

Happy Thursday!

We have another sunny and warm day today, but we’ll stay in the low 90s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Continued hot and dry weather is on the wind

Winds will be light

We stay hot into next week

The 90s+ continue

Here’s a look at today’s highs – mostly low to mid 90s, but some areas will see a high of 88.

Friday will be a bit warmer.

This will be our “coolest” day with upper 80s and low 90s for our area. The best relief comes tonight as we dip into the 60s overnight.

More hot weather is on the way for this weekend.