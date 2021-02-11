‘Today is really about the community’: Mayor Woodward applauds Spokane’s move to Phase 2

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward responded to Governor Inslee’s announcement that the East Region was moving to Phase 2, saying this was welcome news for struggling businesses.

Woodward’s statement reads as follows:

“Today is really about the community and the commitment our region has made to putting public health first. Our region has done a tremendous amount of selfless work to put us in a position to advance. That includes many, many businesses that have struggled, sacrificed, and carefully followed the public health guidance for the benefit of others. “This is exciting news for us to take the next step in our road to recovery. Advancing means we can be begin to safely enjoy more of the businesses and leisure activities we have been missing. It also comes with a reminder that we have to continue doing the things that keep the case count and healthcare burden trending downward. Please continue wearing your mask, social distancing, limiting gatherings, and supporting businesses as they follow the guidance. These are the habits that will get us past the pandemic.”

Spokane County and several dozen others will be moving to Phase 2 effective Monday, opening up many businesses and indoor services once again, limited to 25-percent capacity. Governor Inslee said he is also considering moving Phase 2 even earlier to help direct more Valentine’s Day business to restaurants and gift shops.

RELATED: Spokane Co., East Region moving to Phase 2; several regions cleared to start reopening

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.