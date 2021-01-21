‘Today is a solemn anniversary’; Gov. Inslee reflects on lives lost, one year after COVID-19 hit Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thursday marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the United States, right here in Washington, and Governor Inslee asks that people take a moment to reflect on those who did not make it this far.

“Today is a solemn anniversary,” Inslee said. “The loss our nation experienced in that time is unfathomable, and for too many it is also deeply personal.”

Today is solemn day in Washington state. pic.twitter.com/Kzbq3aXsMO — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 21, 2021

Since that fateful day one year ago, more than 281,000 people have contracted the virus in Washington state — and 32,000 of them being Spokane residents. As of Thursday, 3,940 people have died from the coronavirus statewide.

More than a metric, however, that number represents beloved grandmothers and grandfathers, friends, coworkers and acquaintances, people’s parents or regulars at a local business, celebrated community members and first responders — all of whom lost their battle against COVID-19.

“I hope you’ll join me in finding time today to think of the people we have lost, parents, grandparents, siblings, family and friends,” said Inslee.

