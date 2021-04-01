Today and tonight will be mild with clouds, breezy at times – Mark

Happy April 1!

Cloudy conditions and mild temperatures are on tap for the rest of your Thursday.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

Today’s highs are in the low to mid 60s, which are above average for this time of year.

We’re also sitting above average for our overnight lows.

Today will bring clouds and warmer temperatures with mid 60s expected. Breezy this afternoon and cooler Friday , but with more sunshine. The weekend will have clouds and be mild.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy and 58. Upper 50s are expected next week, with possible showers.