Today and Saturday will be great, but get ready for a windy Sunday – Mark
Happy Friday, you made it!
Friday and Saturday will be nice, sunny days with mild conditions.
We’ll see mostly clear skies for the rest of Friday.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
Sunday will likely be very windy. Here’s a look at our potential winds for that evening:
Sunday warms with a front crossing over in the evening. Gusty winds and scattered showers come with it. Cooler temperatures with winds are on tap for Monday, with a calmer week and slowly warming.
