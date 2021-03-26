Today and Saturday will be great, but get ready for a windy Sunday – Mark

Happy Friday, you made it!

Friday and Saturday will be nice, sunny days with mild conditions.

We’ll see mostly clear skies for the rest of Friday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunday will likely be very windy. Here’s a look at our potential winds for that evening:

Sunday warms with a front crossing over in the evening. Gusty winds and scattered showers come with it. Cooler temperatures with winds are on tap for Monday, with a calmer week and slowly warming.