‘To protect me’: Locals to continue taking precautions despite mask mandate end in sight

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. — While Governor Inslee announced the mask mandate to lift on March 21st, some people, regardless of the date, will still wear masks and take precautions.

Dani Burford is older and has several auto-immune disorders. Being retired, and weighing the risk, she doesn’t leave her home except for occasional grocery store trips.

“What’s the difference between wearing a seatbelt or wearing a mask? And it’s, to me, I appreciate other people wearing masks, to protect me, if they don’t care if they have a mask or not. They could do it for me, to protect me,” said Burford.

She’s nervous about the mask mandate lifting.

“I will feel less protected though because the other person isn’t wearing one, and I don’t have any idea what their state is – are they vaccinated? Do they have COVID? I don’t know. I can only do the best I can to protect me,” she said.

Kevin Keller is still suffering from the after-effects of when he got COVID-19 a year ago.

“The fatigue, the body pains, and the confusion,” Keller said. “Those are the three main ones I deal with on a regular basis.”

He has sarcoidosis that directly impacts his lungs. Getting COVID-19 again is not an option for Keller.

“It’s just what I’m going to do to keep protecting myself because my physicians have told me, don’t get this again,” he said. “And people come out and get it again, whether they’re vaccinated or not, and I’m not going to be taking that chance.”

Tanisa Dailey will still have to wear a mask for work. At home, she’s the mom of a 20-month-old and takes precautions wherever she goes.

“We do pick up our groceries to kind of low impact on spreading, and if we do go to a grocery store, I make sure I wipe down the cart before I put the baby in the cart just because I want her a little bit more protected,” she said.

As restrictions in Washington begin to lift, those who continue to mask up and take precautions have good reasons why.

