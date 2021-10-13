Tips to keep your heating bill low this winter

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Colder weather is here and that means it is time to turn on the heater.

Heating systems will be operating more frequently and for longer periods of time, which can quickly increase your monthly energy costs.

Here are some tips from Avista to keep those costs down while still staying warm.

Make sure door sweeps are in good condition. Caulking around windows and doors will help prevent cold air from seeping in under doors. You can also place a towel at the base of exterior doors

Set your thermostat to 68 degrees when you are home and reduce it a few degrees at night, as well as when you are away

Replace your furnace filters periodically (every 1-2 months or when dirty) to maintain proper airflow and operate efficiently

Restrict the use of your wood fireplace in extremely cold weather and close the flue damper when you aren’t using it

Use space heaters in small, occupied areas for short periods of time

Practice zone heating with baseboard heat by turning down the heat in unused rooms and closing the door

Turn off kitchen, bath and other ventilating fans when you are done

Add a sweater and an extra blanket to stay warm rather than adjusting the thermostat

Customers can learn more about saving energy and how winter impacts their bill here.

