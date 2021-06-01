Tips to keep pets safe during this week’s heatwave

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is heading into a bit of a heatwave and if you think it’s hard on you, it is just as rough on your pets.

There are several steps you can take to make sure your furry friends keep cool over the next few days as temperatures reach the mid 90s.

The first few tips may seem obvious, but it is always worth a reminder. Do not leave pets in your car and do not walk dogs on hot pavement.

If it is 80 degrees outside, the inside of your car can reach up to 99 degrees in 10 minutes and even up to 114 degrees within 30 minutes. Leaving your windows down does not necessarily stop the problem, so the best thing to do is leave your pets at home.

It is also crucial that you are aware of how hot asphalt can get. Press the back of your hand firmly against the asphalt for seven seconds. If you cannot keep your hands there comfortably, it will be uncomfortable for your dog.

Fido may be itching for a walk, but restricting exercise during hot weather may be the best for him. Opt for playtime on the grass if your pet needs to get some energy out and think about ending your time outside with hosing off your dog.

And as always, make sure your pets have lots of water and a cool place to be inside.

Lastly, it is important that pet owners be aware of the signs of heatstroke that might develop in your pets. If your dog or cat starts to breathe rapidly, or has a bright red tongue or redness in their mouth, they may have heatstroke. Weakness, vomiting and diarrhea are also signs that your pet might be struggling.

As always, contact your vet if your animals start developing symptoms of heatstroke.

Fore more hot weather safety tips, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.