Tips to help you fly through the airport this holiday season

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re heading out to the airport this week to pick someone up or get out of town yourself, you’ll want to leave early.

Here’s what you’ll want to know to fly through your trip.

Picking up?

If you are picking someone up at Spokane International, you will want to wait in the cell phone parking lot. It’s free to park while you wait.

Have your guests call or text you when they’ve landed and after they have picked up their luggage.

The airport also has long-term parking options available.

Flying?

Make sure you get to the airport with plenty of time to spare. Security lines are already long, so you will want to arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight.

Make sure you are ready to get through TSA, too. Take off your belt, take off your shoes and make sure you don’t have any liquids over 3.4 ounces.

The TSA will also check wrapped gifts, which are not allowed through security. You will want to wait to wrap those at your destination.

As a reminder, masks are required at the airport and on the plane.

You will also want to be sure to check your airline’s requirements for any testing, vaccination or other documents.

