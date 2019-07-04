Tips for staying safe on the water this summer

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

Whether it’s the 4th of July or any day of the summer, many of us may see that 80 degree forecast and decide it’s a beautiful day to get out on the water.

But before you get on that raft or tube, there are some things to be aware of and it all starts with safety.

Despite the temperature being in the 80’s, the water temperature could still be int the 50’s or 60’s which are still too cold for the human body to withstand for a substantial amount of time.

That’s why wearing a life jacket at all times and wearing the proper clothing is crucial to staying safe on the water.

Along with the difference in temperature, there is also the risk of getting caught from something lying under water.

Founder of Row Adventures Peter Grubb says it’s important to keep your legs up at all times in case there is a tree or branch under water that could get you trapped.

He says if you ever do fall out of a tube or raft then it is important to get your body flat as if it was a mini raft of its own.

At the end of the day, the biggest point of emphasis with safety comes from just wearing a life jacket any time you get on the water.

