Tips for protecting your package from ‘porch pirates’ ahead of the holidays

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — With coronavirus cases climbing locally and nationwide, many are relying on the internet to check off this year’s holiday shopping list. While online shopping may be a convenient alternative during the pandemic, you’ll want to make sure your packages are protected when it comes time for them to be delivered.

Almost 26 million Americans reported having a package stolen from a porch or doorstep during the holidays, according to a 2017 survey from InsuranceQuotes.com.

Spokane Police issued a reminder last month to look out for so-called ‘porch pirates’ following this year’s Amazon Prime days. At the time, police encouraged everyone to track their deliveries.

Most companies send a confirmation email with tracking information once you’ve purchased an item, so you can do just that.

If you do purchase an item and it doesn’t arrive, make sure to contact the company you bought it from. While each company’s policy is different, you may be able to get a refund or have the item replaced.

Plenty of local stores around Spokane are offering online options this year, so you can still support local. If you have a favorite businesses in mind that you’d like to help spread the word about, CLICK HERE.

