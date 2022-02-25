Tips for keeping your information safe in case of a cybersecurity attack

by Rania Kaur

Canva

US leaders are on high alert for potential cybersecurity attacks from Russia. One could happen at any time and can directly affect our day-to-day lives in the Inland Northwest.

That’s why we talked to Mark Neufville, a cybersecurity professor at Spokane Falls Community College. Neufville also is a part of a program that contracts cybersecurity across the state.

He said an attack from Russia, or anywhere, could come at any time.

“It’s about disruption, disrupt the flow of information, just create panic and uncertainty among people so they can question whether their government is doing enough to protect them or not,” Neufville said.

Russia isn’t going to target our cybersecurity individually, but instead would target larger panic buttons like banks, businesses and governments, according to Neufville. He said while there are safeguards in place and you shouldn’t panic, there are some steps you can take to protect yourself if there is an attack.

Here’s what you can do:

Take the time to strengthen your password

Monitor your banking– especially if you do it from your phone. If you see something suspicious you should report it right away

Pay attention to what you need to pay attention to and protect what you need to protect

You can find more way to protect yourself here.

RELATED: Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

RELATED: Ukraine conflict brings cybersecurity risks to US homes, businesses

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.