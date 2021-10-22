Tips for families to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year

by Erin Robinson

Halloween is right around the corner and there are some easy steps for families to take to keep safe while the pandemic continues.

Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky recently said kids should be able to go trick-or-treating this year, but said there should be some precautionary steps taken. This includes staying outdoors and limiting time in crowds.

The Red Cross has also compiled a list of tips to make sure everyone stays as safe and healthy as possible.

“Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” said Alex Dieffenbach, Northwest Region CEO. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound.”

Here are some of the top tips the Red Cross recommends for families:

Make your cloth mask part of your costume. A costume mask is not a safe substitute for a cloth mask. Avoid wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can make breathing difficult.

Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events where the risk of virus transmission is higher.

Bring hand sanitizer with you while trick-or-treating and use it after touching objects or other people. Wash your hands when you get home.

Avoid trick-or-treating in large groups, and social distance from others around the neighborhood.

Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen. Give kids a flashlight to light their way and consider adding reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance and make sure adults know where their children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

It’s not only vampires and monsters people have to look out for. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. Avoid running. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on, and never go inside.

Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

There are also some safety tips for those planning to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters:

Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters by setting up an area with individually bagged treats for kids to take. Wash your hands before handling treats.

Maintain social distancing and wear a cloth mask.

Light the area well so young visitors can see.

Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

