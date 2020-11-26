Tips for a Fido-friendly Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all that we are thankful for and for many, that includes our furry friends.

While you might be inclined to share some of your Thanksgiving leftovers with your pups, make sure you don’t give them anything that could hurt their tummies.

Here are some tips for a Fido-friendly Thanksgiving.

Free to share:

White turkey meat

Cranberries (no sugar added)

Plain pumpkin

Plain yams and sweet potatoes

Mashed potatoes (without butter or fixings)

Carrots and green beans

Do not share:

Sage and nutmeg

Turkey bones and skin

Nuts

Chocolate

Onions

Garlic

Corn on the cob

Turkey twine

Raisins and grapes

Alcohol

Bread dough

If you need more tips on on Thanksgiving pet safety, click here.

