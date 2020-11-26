Tips for a Fido-friendly Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all that we are thankful for and for many, that includes our furry friends.
While you might be inclined to share some of your Thanksgiving leftovers with your pups, make sure you don’t give them anything that could hurt their tummies.
Here are some tips for a Fido-friendly Thanksgiving.
Free to share:
- White turkey meat
- Cranberries (no sugar added)
- Plain pumpkin
- Plain yams and sweet potatoes
- Mashed potatoes (without butter or fixings)
- Carrots and green beans
Do not share:
- Sage and nutmeg
- Turkey bones and skin
- Nuts
- Chocolate
- Onions
- Garlic
- Corn on the cob
- Turkey twine
- Raisins and grapes
- Alcohol
- Bread dough
If you need more tips on on Thanksgiving pet safety, click here.
