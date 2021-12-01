Tina Marie Stevenson

by Obituaries

Beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Tina Marie Stevenson, 50, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away November 23, 2021 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg, Idaho. She was born June 12, 1971 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Tina was the daughter of John and Cindy (Jackson) Straw.

Tina spent most of her childhood growing up in the Silver Valley and Montana. Tina married the love of her life Danny Stevenson on November 30th 1997 at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Together they raised four daughters. Danny sadly passed away in 2016.

In her free time Tina enjoyed shooting darts, spending time up the river and creating art out of drift wood. Tina loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Tina is survived by her children Misty (Chad) Huber, Samara Stevenson, Dani Stevenson and stepdaughter Brandy Stevenson; six grandchildren Deon Umland, Tyson Stevenson, Carlee Ford, Anthany Peyer, Heavenlee Huber and Aiden Peyer. Tina is also survived by her parents John and Cindy Straw; five siblings Lonny Straw, Larry Straw, John Straw, Lynn Straw, Melissa Straw and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tina was preceded in death by her husband Danny and mother-in-law Marie Stevenson.

Per Tina’s wishes cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. You may share your memories of Tina with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

