Timme leads no. 1 Gonzaga to blowout win over no. 5 Texas

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 5th ranked Texas Longhorns were the highest ranked team to ever come play Gonzaga in the Kennel, and they left the same way most do, with a loss. The number one ranked Zags were very impressive with a 86-74 win Saturday night.

Texas native and Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme was unstoppable from the opening tip. Timme scores Gonzaga’s first seven points of the game, he had double figures just five minutes into the game, and he finishes with a career-high 37 points.

Senior transfer Rasir Bolton chipped in with 16 points.

Gonzaga is 2-0 on the season, they will be back home Monday night as they host Alcorn State at 6pm.

