Timelapse video captures Perseid meteor shower over Odessa

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

ODESSA, Wash. — A new timelapse video shows this month’s Perseid Meteor shower lighting up the night sky in Odessa.

The Perseids are one of the brightest batches of shooting stars and, though they have already peaked, it may be easier to see them now.

That is because the moon is entering its dark phase.

The annual meteor shower will be active through August 24, so look up!

