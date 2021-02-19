Tim McGraw to headline virtual benefit concert for MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Twenty two musicians, including Tim McGraw, will headline a virtual benefit concert for MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation.

The concert, Heart Strings for Hope, will feature musicians from across multiple genres, including Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Mat Kearney and Matthew West, with all funds going to support MultiCare Behavioral Health Network programs and services in the Inland Northwest.

The event is made possible through a partnership with MusiCares, a charity founded by the Recording Academy that acts as a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

“Multicare Inland Northwest Foundation is thrilled to partner with MusiCares to raise funding and awareness to support behavioral health care,” said Carolyn Kadyk, executive director of MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation. “Generous contributions through Heart Strings for Hope will help MultiCare Health System expand access to care and provide high-quality, integrated physical and behavioral health throughout the Inland Northwest.”

Tickets for the March 9 concert start at $10 and can be purchased here.

