TikTok trend that has students vandalizing school property hits Coeur d’Alene

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A new TikTok trend is hitting the Inland Northwest and costing local school districts money.

The trend is called “devious licks.” Kids vandalize school property, then post the results on the social media app.

Lake City High School (LCHS), Coeur d’Alene High School and Woodland Middle School have all recently fallen victim. Spokesman Scott Maben said students are damaging bathrooms by tearing off toilet paper, soap and paper towel dispensers.

“Each school is working to address the problem, including more frequent checks of trouble spots,” Maben said. “We are also communicating with families about this trend.”

Woodland school administrators said they are keeping track of all incidents. They are also being reported to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Students are also being asked to come forward to report anything suspicious. LCHS is offering a $50 reward to anyone who comes forward with information identifying those responsible.

Other schools across the country have seen damage and TikTok is working to shut down the trend. The company is removing many of the videos from the app. Searching “devious licks” now comes up with a “no results found” message.

