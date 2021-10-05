Tiffany treasures, American Indian art and tribal traditions on display at the MAC

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — This past weekend, The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture debuted one of its most delicate and decorative exhibitions to date.

The featured exhibition this fall is Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection.

This new exhibition is the said to be one of the best and largest collections of work from Louis Comfort Tiffany.

It features more than 60 objects of his from a private collection owned by the late Richard Driehaus.

The collection is based in Chicago and will be in Spokane through February.

You may recognize the famous Tiffany lamp, but you’ll also find stain-glass windows, metalwork, sculptural glass and other works spanning over 30 years of Tiffany’s career in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Trained originally as a painter, Tiffany used his skills to create one-of-a-kind pieces that conveyed his awe of the natural world.

Executive director of the MAC, Wes Jessup says he thinks this exhibition will appeal to families because of the colorful features in Tiffany’s work.

“The colors are extraordinary, the forms are pretty sensational,” said Jessup. “It was during the art-nouveau era, so there are very beautiful kind of long lines, sensuous forms, very organic. I think that families that visit the show are really going to be surprised by the work and amazed at what he was able to achieve during his lifetime.”

The MAC is also featuring works that celebrate American Indian artists and tribes native to the Northwest.

Continuous Lines: Selections from the Joe Feddersen Collection features an artist who’s a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and he now lives in Omak.

The exhibition features his own work as well as the contemporary American Indian art of his friends and other artists whose work he admires.

“We’re fortunate to be able to show the contributions and to think about American Indian art in a more contemporary way,” said Jessup. “How artists are approaching the world and thinking about social issues and thinking about traditional forms and patterns and tribal issues, so it’s a wonderful show.”

Awakenings: Traditional Canoes and Calling the Salmon Home is a tribute to the United Tribes of the Upper Colombia.

It features actual canoes built, cared for and used by these tribes on the Colombia River.

The display is an insight into their way of life and the rich history of indigenous people in the Northwest.

Most of the new exhibitions at the MAC will be here through next year.

It’s recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance and don’t forget to bring a mask when you visit.

The mac is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the new exhibitions and the museum in general, see the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture website.

