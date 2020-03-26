Thursday: our only completely dry day in the forecast! -Kris
Thursday is our only dry day in the 7-day forecast! We’ll start out the day with mostly cloudy skies, but then skies clear by mid morning. Expect a sunny, breezy afternoon, but temperatures will still be running below average, topping out in the upper 40s.
Showery weather returns to the area on Friday and into early next week. A mix of rain, snow and graupel is possible, especially on Friday. Sunday looks to be the wettest day in forecast with the best chance of steady rain.
