Thursday is the last day for Spokane students to get emergency meals before summer food program begins
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday is the last day for Spokane families to pick up emergency meals for the school year.
Children will receive two breakfasts and two lunches to cover meal needs for June 18 and 19.
The Summer Food Service Program will begin on Monday, June 22 and continue through August 21. The program will continue serving at the current 24 emergency meal sites, as well as various community centers across the city.
Meals can be picked up at the following locations:
- Arlington, 6363 N. Smith
- Audubon, 2020 W. Carlisle
- Balboa, 3010 W. Holyoke
- Bemiss, 2323 E. Bridgeport
- Cooper, 3200 N. Ferrall
- Finch, 3717 N. Milton
- Garfield, 222 W. Knox
- Grant, 1300 E. 9th
- Holmes, 2600 W. Sharp
- Hutton, 908 E. 24th
- Lidgerwood, 5510 N. Lidgerwood
- Lincoln Heights, 3322 E. 22nd
- Longfellow, 800 E. Providence
- Logan, 1001 E. Montgomery
- Moran Prairie, 4224 E. 57th
- Mullan Road, 2616 E. 63rd
- Ridgeview, 5610 N. Maple
- Roosevelt, 333 W. 14th
- Sheridan, 3737 E. 5th
- Stevens, 1717 E. Sinto
- Shaw MS, 4106 N. Cook
- Rogers HS, 1622 E. Wellesley
- Shadle Park HS, 4327 N. Ash
- Ferris HS, 3020 E. 37th
- American Indian Community Center, 1025 W. Indiana: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9-9:30 a.m./12-12:30 p.m.
- Broadwing/First Liberty, 24900 E. Spotted Owl Lane, Liberty Lake: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 12-1 p.m.
- Galena Apartments, 13663 W. 6th Ave., Airway Heights: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Girl Scouts, 1404 N. Ash: Lunch Only, 7/13 – 8/21, 12-12:30 p.m.
- Martin L King Center, 500 S. Stone: Breakfast/Lunch, 7/6 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./12:30 – 1 p.m.
- Pinerock Apartments, 3211 E. 55th Ave.: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 1-2 p.m.
- West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m./12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Winter Heights, 2721 N. Cherry St., Spokane Valley: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- YMCA North, 10727 N. Newport Highway: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./11:30-12 p.m.
