Thursday is the last day for Spokane students to get emergency meals before summer food program begins

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday is the last day for Spokane families to pick up emergency meals for the school year.

Children will receive two breakfasts and two lunches to cover meal needs for June 18 and 19.

The Summer Food Service Program will begin on Monday, June 22 and continue through August 21. The program will continue serving at the current 24 emergency meal sites, as well as various community centers across the city.

Meals can be picked up at the following locations:

Arlington, 6363 N. Smith

Audubon, 2020 W. Carlisle

Balboa, 3010 W. Holyoke

Bemiss, 2323 E. Bridgeport

Cooper, 3200 N. Ferrall

Finch, 3717 N. Milton

Garfield, 222 W. Knox

Grant, 1300 E. 9th

Holmes, 2600 W. Sharp

Hutton, 908 E. 24th

Lidgerwood, 5510 N. Lidgerwood

Lincoln Heights, 3322 E. 22nd

Longfellow, 800 E. Providence

Logan, 1001 E. Montgomery

Moran Prairie, 4224 E. 57th

Mullan Road, 2616 E. 63rd

Ridgeview, 5610 N. Maple

Roosevelt, 333 W. 14th

Sheridan, 3737 E. 5th

Stevens, 1717 E. Sinto

Shaw MS, 4106 N. Cook

Rogers HS, 1622 E. Wellesley

Shadle Park HS, 4327 N. Ash

Ferris HS, 3020 E. 37th

American Indian Community Center, 1025 W. Indiana: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9-9:30 a.m./12-12:30 p.m.

Broadwing/First Liberty, 24900 E. Spotted Owl Lane, Liberty Lake: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 12-1 p.m.

Galena Apartments, 13663 W. 6th Ave., Airway Heights: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Girl Scouts, 1404 N. Ash: Lunch Only, 7/13 – 8/21, 12-12:30 p.m.

Martin L King Center, 500 S. Stone: Breakfast/Lunch, 7/6 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./12:30 – 1 p.m.

Pinerock Apartments, 3211 E. 55th Ave.: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 1-2 p.m.

West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m./12:15-12:45 p.m.

Winter Heights, 2721 N. Cherry St., Spokane Valley: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

YMCA North, 10727 N. Newport Highway: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./11:30-12 p.m.

