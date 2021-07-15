Be a ‘Superhero 4 Kids’ by supporting the mission of the Children’s Miracle Network

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — In what has become a beloved summer tradition, 4 News Now will welcome Batman, Superman and other superhero friends as they wash the windows and bring smiles to kids at Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

It’s a way to not only bring joy to patients and staff at the hospital, it’s way to raise awareness and money for Children’s Miracle Network. 4 News Now is grateful for the additional support for Superhero Day from Washington Trust Bank, which donated $5,000 to CMN this week.

Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital is one of 170 CMN hospitals nationwide. CMN works to provide care for kids and programs that aren’t typically covered by insurance. Donations made locally stay in the community to help local kids.

The superhero window washers from West Coast Window Cleaning dropped down the side of the hospital to bring smiles to patients inside on Good Morning Northwest Thursday. Throughout the rest of the day, you’ll see touching stories of the impact of Children’s Miracle Network on local kids and families.

Finally, 4 News Now’s Aaron Luna will be live at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital where the superheroes will drop-in one more time on the kids and staff inside. You can donate at this link. You can also donate by calling 509-474-2410. You can also text Hero4Kids to 51555.

