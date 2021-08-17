Thunderstorms, high winds, and more smoke tonight – Matt

There’s a lot going on in the weather around the Inland Northwest today! First of all, it’s going to be dramatically cooler on Tuesday and for many days to come. Highs will only hit the low to mid 70s today with lows dropping into the mid 50s tonight.

The reason why we’re cooling off so much is a storm system sweeping down out of Canada. After some light rain this morning, look for thunderstorms to develop as we heat up during the day north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. There’s a Flash Flood Watch for Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties today because of the threat of heavy rain over wildfire burn scars.

As this storm continues to track south, the rain and lightning will begin to dive down from the mountains to over the Spokane area and the Palouse. Central Washington will be windy but dry while rain showers will linger into Wednesday morning in Idaho.

Speaking of high winds, look for gusts as high as 35 mph in Spokane and Kootenai counties this afternoon with gusts as high as 45-50 mph in Okanogan County. A Wind Advisory is in effect today for communities along the Okanogan River.

Winds will continue out of the north and northwest for the next few days. The immediate impact tonight will be the spreading of smoke southward. In Spokane, smoke from fires in Stevens County will likely worsen air quality Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As the days go by, more smoke will track into our area from Canada.

If you don’t get rain tonight, there will be another chance at the end of the week! Some scattered rain looks likely Friday night and Saturday. All along the way high temperatures will struggle to get past 80 degrees.